Advertisement

Avery Williams named Mountain West Conference Male Athlete of the Year

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:42 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Boise State football player just earned the title of Mountain West Male Athlete of the Year.

BSU has now claimed seven such awards, among male and female honorees, the most of any other school since joining the conference for the 2011-12 season.

Avery Williams was the only consensus All-American in the conference and earned the title of Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year for the second straight time.

Williams became just the third Bronco in school history to earn Consensus All-America accolades, joining offensive linemen Ryan Clady (2007) and Nate Potter (2011). He earned his place as a kick returner/all-purpose player, being named a first-team All-American on four of the five teams recognized for consensus status.

He earned first-team All-MW honors at defensive back, punt returner and kick returner. Williams tied the NCAA career record with nine return touchdowns.

The 23-year old and former walk-on was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons and signed a deal with the team last month.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police
Idaho State Police investigating an injury crash in Twin Falls County
Update: Multi-car accident on I84 near Hazelton
Structure fire in Twin Falls
Twin Falls family displaced by structure fire
Coronavirus Delta variant
COVID-19 Delta Variant identified in South Central Idaho
In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation flames from the Jack Fire...
Gov. Little issues emergency disaster declaration

Latest News

Avery Williams was the only consensus All-American in the conference.
Williams named MWC Male Athlete of the Year
A Burley guard is grateful for her latest offer from the Pac-12 Conference.
Whiting offered by UCLA
Amari Whiting is gearing up for her junior year with college offers to consider.
Whiting offered by UCLA
After experiencing some homesickness, a former CSI Basketball player is leaving the Big East...
Minico graduate transferring to Dixie State University