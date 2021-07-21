Avery Williams named Mountain West Conference Male Athlete of the Year

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Boise State football player just earned the title of Mountain West Male Athlete of the Year.

BSU has now claimed seven such awards, among male and female honorees, the most of any other school since joining the conference for the 2011-12 season.

Avery Williams was the only consensus All-American in the conference and earned the title of Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year for the second straight time.

Williams became just the third Bronco in school history to earn Consensus All-America accolades, joining offensive linemen Ryan Clady (2007) and Nate Potter (2011). He earned his place as a kick returner/all-purpose player, being named a first-team All-American on four of the five teams recognized for consensus status.

He earned first-team All-MW honors at defensive back, punt returner and kick returner. Williams tied the NCAA career record with nine return touchdowns.

The 23-year old and former walk-on was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons and signed a deal with the team last month.

