Blacker, Marvin Ladell

BURLEY—Marvin Ladell Blacker, 85, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at home following a brief illness.

Marvin was born July 7, 1936, in a small farmhouse east of Heyburn, to Alma and Edith (Jensen) Blacker. His family soon moved to a farm his father purchased in the Emerson Area. Marvin spent his childhood on this farm and learned how to do every job presented to him, whether it be running a hay derrick, irrigating or harrowing potatoes with the team of horses. He attended school in Heyburn, lettering in football his junior and senior years. He graduated from Heyburn High School in 1954. He spent that summer helping his father work a new farm south of Burley, then attended college at Brigham Young University later that fall. Another summer of farming and back to school. While attending a “getting-to-know-you dance” he asked a cute little red-head freshman girl to dance. That dance continued for 67 years.

Marvin asked Lovel Louise Wheeler to marry him during Thanksgiving break. After dinner they went out to the new desert farm south of Burley and tied a ribbon on the sagebrush where they wanted the well for their house to be drilled. Marvin and Lovel were married May 4, 1956, in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They immediately went to live in a 12′ by 24′ house they had bought and hauled to the farm property. They lived there until 1963 with three children stacked in a triple bunk bed. That year they built a new home across the street. This is the home in which they raised their family, which eventually included six children. It was in this home that Marvin passed, returning to his Lovel to continue their eternal dance.

Marvin and Lovel farmed that piece of land until 2001. By that time, they had taken more than 600 acres out of sagebrush and made a very nice farm. Marvin loved the land; he loved his family and was always finding new ways to keep them busy and entertained. His swing set and tree house are legendary. In 2003, they served a mission together teaching at the Liahona High School in Nukualofa, Tonga. Marvin taught welding and Lovel taught home economics. This was truly one of the highlights of their journey together. Lovel passed away in 2019. Marvin was heartbroken and very lonely, but continued working in his greenhouse and orchard and being an integral part of the lives of his children and grandchildren.

Marvin is survived by his children, Teresa (Neil) Ritchie of Burley, Ted (Kathleen) Blacker of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Cindy (Dan) Lloyd of Heyburn, Wallace (Lisa) Blacker of Heyburn, Linda (Tony) Holt of Burley, and Heather (Shane) Waters of Burley. He leaves a legacy of 29 grandchildren and 61 great-grandchildren, with more on the way.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Pella 1st Ward, located at 152 W. 400 S., of Burley, with Bishop Stephen H. Baker officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.

Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

A webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.