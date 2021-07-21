Advertisement

Camping restrictions in the Sawtooth National Forest

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:50 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With drought conditions continuing across much of Idaho, campers will be having to deal with restrictions.

Level one fire restrictions continue to be in place at the Sawtooth National Forest. Level one restrictions prohibit campfires and smoking on campgrounds.

As of now, the only restrictions needed to be in place were fire restrictions. No further restrictions have been put in place yet.

“The only restrictions that we currently have in place at this time are fire restrictions,” said Sawtooth National Forest public information officer Julie Thomas.

As far as other camping activities, Thomas says it’s a full go.

“People can still go up to Sawtooth and have a great time. They can hike, sit around in their camp chairs, and participate in many other camping activities.”

Thomas also said that the most important thing to remember for the remainder of the camping season is preventing human-caused wildfires.

“We’re just trying our hardest to prevent a wildfire from occurring,” said Thomas.

