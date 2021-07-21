COVID-19 cases on the rise in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen says COVID-19 cases are rising significantly across the state.

Health and Welfare says the overall state COVID-19 numbers have taken a turn for the worst.

They say all of the key factors are now headed in the wrong direction statistically.

Statewide the average number of cases per 100,000 people went from a low of 3.3 on July 5 to 8.2 yesterday.

The COVID-19 case positivity rate is increasing from 2.8% 4 weeks ago, to 4.3% most recently.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital has doubled since early July.

“The vast, vast majority of people testing positive and being admitted to the hospital for Covid-19 are unvaccinated. This has become a pandemic for the unvaccinated,” said Dave Jeppesen, the director of the Department of Health and Welfare.

Jeppesen says the department thanks all those that have been vaccinated.

He says 160 million American and 700,000 Idahoans that received the COVID-19 vaccination are safe.

He urges everyone to get vaccinated, especially as the Delta variant is now being found in Idaho.

“From the 284 samples we do know that 149 were Alpha, which is the most common variant, however 26 new delta variants were found in this latest patch,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says that if parents want their children to be able to attend class this year in person, they must get vaccinated immediately.

There is just enough time to be able to receive both doses if they are vaccinated now.

Since the beginning of the year, close to 99% of COVID-19 cases in Idaho are people who are not fully vaccinated.

98.6% of all hospitalizations are those not vaccinated, and 98.7% of COVID-19 deaths are attributed to people not fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.