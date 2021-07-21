Advertisement

CSI program benefits both college students and local youth

From Learning to Leading
From Learning to Leading
From Learning to Leading
By Candice Hare
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:53 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One program at the College of Southern Idaho not only benefits the college’s students but young children in the community, as well.

In this week’s From Learning to Leading, we take a look at CSI’s Early Childhood Education program and Kindergarten Lab.

On one hand, the program is a full-day kindergarten for five and six-year-olds. They teach with a project-based and a playspace approach.

This means they follow the children’s interests and incorporate their learning into that forum.

On the other hand, college students looking to become teachers are able to practice working with children in the lab school. This allows them to build their skillset and better learn how to build relationships with the children.

“We do both of those things,” said CSI Kindergarten Lab Facilitator Jodie Bridges. “We actually on campus have a preschool lab, a toddler lab school and a kindergarten lab, so that our college students get time practicing in the classroom.”

There are still spots open for five and six-year-olds in their kindergarten program. While they are a full-day kindergarten program, they also offer a half-day option.

