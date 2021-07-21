TWIN FALLS—Dorothy Edna Parrott Humphries

Dorothy Humphries, 99, of Twin Falls, left this world for a better place on July 15, 2021 at Heritage Assisted Living in Twin Falls, ID.

She was born to George Robert and Jesse Moulton Parrott at home in Berger, ID on the Salmon Track on February 25, 1922. Dorothy attended school in Berger, ID and graduated from Hollister High School where she played basketball.

She married James Maurice Humphries on September 12, 1941. Together they had four children, Keith, George “Butch”, Marilyn and Glenn. Maurice and Dorothy farmed on the Salmon Track for years where she was a farm wife and an amazing homemaker and mother. As part of the farm life, she and a neighbor friend picked the famous Idaho potatoes every fall for several years.

She was a member of the Hollister Chapter of Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron. She enjoyed belonging to the Good Neighbors Homemakers Club and being a 4H Leader. Later in life, together, she and Maurice enjoyed camping, fishing and short trips.

She was preceded in death by her husband Maurice, son Keith, parents George and Jesse Parrott, brothers Dwight (Geraldine) Parrott and Donald (Carolee) Parrott, and sister and brother-in-law Oliver and Lucille Helms.

She is survived by her three children, George “Butch” (Donna) Humphries, Marilyn (Charles) Matthews and Glenn Humphries. Seven grandchildren, Brad Humphries, Nikki Donnelley, Holly (Michael) Simis, Amy (Nick) Barnes, Matt (Sarah) Matthews, James “JR” (Marie) Humphries, and Wendy Connor. Nine great grandchildren, Darbi Boteilho, Bo and Tucker Donnelley, Presley and Shay Simis, Maddie and Aurora Matthews, and Nicholas and Danica Humphries. Two great-great grandchildren, Cruz Boteilho and Owen Donnelley. Also, several nieces and nephews.

Grave side services will be July 29th at 10 am at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID.

The family would like to thank the med-techs and caregivers at Heritage for the wonderful treatment and care they have given her for the last nine years. Also, a special thanks to Encompass Hospice.

Goodbye. Happy trails to you until we meet again. We will see you later alligator.