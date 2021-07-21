Advertisement

Idaho lawmaker who shared rape accuser’s name faces hearing

FILE - In this Thursday, March 1, 2018, file photo, Idaho Republican state Rep. Priscilla...
FILE - In this Thursday, March 1, 2018, file photo, Idaho Republican state Rep. Priscilla Giddings sits at the Capitol in Boise. The Idaho lawmaker who publicized the name of an intern who accused another state lawmaker of rape will face a legislative ethics hearing next month. The House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday, July 20, 2021, that it found probable cause that Giddings engaged in "conduct unbecoming a representative." (AP Photo/Kimberlee Kruesi, File)(AP)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:03 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker who publicized the name of an intern who accused another state lawmaker of rape will face a legislative ethics hearing next month.

The House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday that it found probable cause Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings engaged in “conduct unbecoming a representative.”

This year, she shared links to a far-right blog post that included the intern’s name, photo and details about her life with thousands of people in a newsletter and on social media.

Giddings claimed on Facebook that a political rival was pushing for the ethics hearing as a form of “dirty politics.”

The 19-year-old intern had reported that then-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger raped her.

He denied wrongdoing but resigned.

