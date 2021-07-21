Advertisement

Idaho Press Club sues Lt. Gov. McGeachin over public records

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin(KMVT)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Press Club is suing Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin after several journalists said they were wrongly denied access to public records.

The statewide press association filed the lawsuit Monday, asking a judge to order McGeachin to fully release the records about her Education Task Force and to comply with the timelines set under the state’s Public Records Act.

The Idaho Press Club also wants McGeachin to pay for the club’s legal fees and pay penalties for having improperly denied the records requests.

McGeachin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

