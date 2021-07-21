Parade of Homes is back in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Many businesses are still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of them is the construction business.

Driving around Twin Falls you may see these signs on the side of the road. The annual parade of homes is happening Wednesday through Sunday.

“The public is free to get into all these homes,” said Justin Winson with SilverCreek Realty Group.

Normally, 20 homes are on display throughout a 5 day period. This year though they had to separate the parade into two separate weeks, one in June and one in July.

“Because of all the things that were delayed like we were talking about appliances in this home, didn’t make it all here in time, we’re just having a little bit of shortage, not just people laid off and not working, it shut down a lot of plants and manufacturing material, so they are really playing catch up right now to get everything back in the market and get things rolling in the right direction,” said Justin Winson with SilverCreek Realty Group.

Megan Goffin from Goffin Heritage Homes says the parade of homes offers a good opportunity to highlight the different building and real estate trends in the community. She says it was a blessing that her home got moved to the July parade.

“That was an advantage for us because we were delayed on several materials, still missing several appliances, some random things like that, so having two separate parades was great, it gave us a chance to finish things up, get them wrapped up, it also helped our different sub-contractors to not be so overwhelmed for one parade,” said Megan Goffin.

But she says one’s thing is for sure you can expect to have a fun time at this year’s event.

“A lot of builders have been putting a lot of work into their homes this year, along with us, i think it is going to be a fun experience, get people out of the house and come see some new exciting builds,” says Goffin.

The homes are open Wednesday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.