South Central Public Health District fights against COVID-19 misinformation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the number of new COVID-19 cases on the rise health officials are pushing for more Idahoans to get vaccinated.

The main focus of the South Central Public Health District is to combat misinformation about vaccines.

The health district says they know there has been bad information, wrong information, and information created to mislead people about the vaccines.

Some of the falsehoods about the vaccine are it causes Alzheimer’s disease, autism, and even gives you COVID-19.

“The way the vaccines work, they actually teach your body how to respond, they boost your immune system,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District. “So, when you get a vaccine the material in that vaccine actually teaches your body how to respond to a virus, and that takes time. Just like building a muscle, just like going to school and learning a new skill, it takes time.”

She added at this time there is no evidence the vaccine causes autism, infertility issues, Alzheimer’s, or any other internal damage to your body. For more information about the vaccine, you can visit the South Central Public Health Districts vaccine information website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.