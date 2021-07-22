Boise State picked to win Mountain division for eighth straight time

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — It comes as no surprise, that Boise State is expected to win the Mountain division this fall.

The Mountain West Conference made the announcement Wednesday at the annual Media Days event in Las Vegas. The Broncos have been predicted to win the last eight years.

“Whether we’re picked or not picked, for whatever position, that’s fun for all of us, the media and the fans and all of that, as a team and as a program, we got to focus in our what it takes to accomplish our goal,” BSU head football coach Andy Avalos explained.

But in the West division, it’s the Nevada Wolf Pack that experts feel will come out the strongest, marking the first time they’ve been predicted to win. After all in 2020, Nevada went 6-2 in a pandemic-shortened season and won the Potato Bowl.

Let’s look at the full picture of the conference predictions:

The Mountain West Conference's list of expected finishes in 2021. (Mountain West Conference.)

Andy Avalos is enjoying his first season as the Broncos head coach.

The former BSU defensive coordinator and player was hired in the offseason after spending two seasons at Oregon.

“This is fun though. We were just talking about our travel down here and what that would look like and all that stuff,” Avalos added. “Whether we have problems getting down here, it’s good problems, we get to be here and we get to be around each other and celebrate this football season we’re going into. It’s a couple of days of celebrating and hanging out, then it’s getting right back to work.”

The Broncos’ first game with Avalos at the helm, is coming up September 2 at UCF.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.