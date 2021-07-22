Burley advances to the Idaho State A Tournament

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The eight American Legion baseball teams are set for the Idaho State A Tournament, held next week in Lewiston, from July 26-30.

Representing Area A, Moscow and the host Lewis Clark Cubs. For Area B we have the Owyhee Rivercats. From Area C, there are the Idaho Falls Tigers, Marsh Valley Eagles, Pocatello Razorbacks, Burley Green Sox and Upper Valley Red.

Burley faces Moscow in the first game, slated for Monday, July 26 at 9:30 a.m. PT.

The Green Sox went 2-2 at districts in Idaho Falls. They beat the Knights and Rebels and lost to the Tigers and Razorbacks.

