Magic Valley Paramedics give tips on hiking safety

“If you are alone, make sure you are telling somebody where you’re going.”
The Magic Valley Paramedics say the key to a good hike of to be prepared before you go
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:59 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After an Idaho hiker went missing in Montana at the beginning of July officials are urging hikers to be prepared before they hit the trails.

The Magic Valley Paramedics say the key to safe hiking is being prepared. They say look up the area you are going to go to before heading out to know what the terrain will be like and figure out how long you plan to be out before you go.

They say it’s important to carry plenty of water with you, as you should be drinking eight eight-ounce cups of water per day and if you’re out in the heat you need more.

“If you are alone, make sure you are telling somebody where you’re going, how long you plan on being gone, and we recommend you to try to not go alone,” said David Delio, a field supervisor for the Magic Valley Paramedics. “But if you do have one of those SOS or GPS signals where you can get in reach and contact help if you need it.”

He also said if the temperatures are close to triple digits do not go hiking or plan on cutting your hike short.

