Minidoka County Schools move to four-day school week

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Another Magic Valley school district is making the move to a four-day school week.

The Minidoka County School District will implement the abbreviated schedule for this upcoming school year.

Superintendent James Ramsey said the district has had around two years of discussion about the issue and talked with around 20 school districts about the advantages and disadvantages of the shortened week.

He says the research shows students don’t lose academic standing, while attendance increases.

Also, with staffing an ever present issue, the goal is to improve retention and recruitment within the district.

Despite this being the first time the scheduling is permanent, the school district did have a test run last semester due to COVID-19.

“We’ve had a semester of four-day school this last spring and the students, the staff, the patrons, and parents seemed to have adapted to that,” Ramsey said.

