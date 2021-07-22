Advertisement

Rollover crash near Glenns Ferry leaves one dead

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:04 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —ISP is investigating a crash west of Glenns Ferry that killed a Boise man Wednesday night.

Troopers say 26-year-old Vincent Toreph was heading eastbound on I-84 in a Toyota Corolla. They say he lost control of the vehicle, went off the right shoulder, then overcorrected and rolled into the median. The car landed in the westbound lanes.

Toreph died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Idaho State Police.

Westbound lanes were completely blocked for 15 minutes and partially blocked for another two hours while crews investigated the crash.

