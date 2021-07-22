Rollover crash near Glenns Ferry leaves one dead

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —ISP is investigating a crash west of Glenns Ferry that killed a Boise man Wednesday night.

Troopers say 26-year-old Vincent Toreph was heading eastbound on I-84 in a Toyota Corolla. They say he lost control of the vehicle, went off the right shoulder, then overcorrected and rolled into the median. The car landed in the westbound lanes.

Toreph died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Idaho State Police.

Westbound lanes were completely blocked for 15 minutes and partially blocked for another two hours while crews investigated the crash.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.