AAA Idaho unveils new tool for hotel inspection

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:33 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As part of AAA’s hotel inspection program, they have recently launched a new tool.

“The new Inspected Clean criteria relies on an objective method to validate cleanliness by detecting adenosine triphosphate (ATP) an energy-carrying molecule found in all living cells,” AAA said in a statement. “ATP is found in most food sources, human skin cells, bacteria, yeast, mold and biological material found in respiratory droplets.”

As part of their new inspection services, AAA is randomly testing high touched surfaces in bathrooms, hotel rooms, and lobbies.

They have a unit the size of a cell phone where they brush a swab onto high touched surfaces and put it back into the unit.

It will scan and in a few minutes, will tell the hotel if they passed the cleanliness inspection or not.

“If for some reason the hotel fails the inspection, they will get a retry in another randomly selected room, but if they still can’t get it figured out, then we are going to have to give them some time to resolve those issues,” said Matthew Conde, with AAA Idaho.

The idea is to ensure the hotels are following all of the health and safety protocols and the guests are getting a clean and safe room.

