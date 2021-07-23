Advertisement

Carpenter, Lola

July 20, 2021, age 95
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME—On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Lola Michelle Carpenter, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away at the age of 95.

Born on September 11, 1925, Lola came to the United States from France with her daughter and first husband in 1952. She shared her keen eye for fashion while working at fine dress shops and department stores until the age of 87, making many friends along the way.

She married Russell Carpenter in 1993, gaining 3 children and 9 grandchildren, making her a mother to four and grandmother to 13 lucky grandchildren.

A resident of Jerome since 1979 she was a proponent of healthy living and positive thinking. Lola loved music and dance and won several dance competitions. Her delightful, indomitable spirit and love of life was contagious and she will be greatly missed by family, close friends and all those who knew her.

Her viewing, services and burial begin at 1pm on Friday, July 30th at Farnsworth Mortuary in Jerome.

