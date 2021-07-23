CSI receives semi-truck donation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A big donation just arrived at the College of Southern Idaho, but it’s not money.

The Daimler Corporation is giving a semi-truck to the school. The truck comes all the way from the company’s training center in New Jersey.

The CSI mobile training and diesel technology programs will use the truck.

The Golden Eagles have worked with Daimler for a couple of years and representatives met with administrators recently. CSI inquired about a piece to fix their current, outdated semi.

The school was then given this unexpected surprise.

“They surprised us with it on Monday, we didn’t know that it was even coming, it was kind of A Christmas in June,” said CSI Trade and Industry Department Chair Kory Lloyd.

Lloyd said having the truck donated sure beats asking to use funds for it, especially since CSI is a public school.

Officials said the new truck is valued at over $100,000.

