Advertisement

CSI receives semi-truck donation

“It was kind of Christmas in June”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:39 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A big donation just arrived at the College of Southern Idaho, but it’s not money.

The Daimler Corporation is giving a semi-truck to the school. The truck comes all the way from the company’s training center in New Jersey.

The CSI mobile training and diesel technology programs will use the truck.

The Golden Eagles have worked with Daimler for a couple of years and representatives met with administrators recently. CSI inquired about a piece to fix their current, outdated semi.

The school was then given this unexpected surprise.

“They surprised us with it on Monday, we didn’t know that it was even coming, it was kind of A Christmas in June,” said CSI Trade and Industry Department Chair Kory Lloyd.

Lloyd said having the truck donated sure beats asking to use funds for it, especially since CSI is a public school.

Officials said the new truck is valued at over $100,000.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police
Idaho State Police investigating an injury crash in Twin Falls County
Update: Multi-car accident on I84 near Hazelton
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Twin Falls rescue crews looking for missing swimmer
Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash on Highway 30.
Three killed in shooting at rural Idaho motel
Structure fire in Twin Falls
Twin Falls family displaced by structure fire

Latest News

Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Search for missing swimmer continues near Pillar Falls
Experts are sharing concerns over the delta variant as it becomes dominant strain in U.S.
Delta variant has become dominant in Oregon
“It was kind of Christmas in June”
CSI receives semi-truck donation
Fish and Game hold meeting on how the drought will impact the trout population
Fish and Game hold meeting on how the drought will impact the trout population