Delta variant has become dominant in Oregon

Experts are sharing concerns over the delta variant as it becomes dominant strain in U.S.
By SARA CLINE
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As daily COVID-19 cases doubled in the past week, Oregon health officials report the highly transmissible delta variant has now become the dominant coronavirus variant in the state.

But even as cases steeply rise, around 29% of adults in Oregon have yet to be vaccinated. Health experts warn this is becoming a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Officials presented evidence on Thursday which showed that counties with low-vaccination rates directly correlate with high-infection rates. In places like rural Umatilla County 43% of the population is partially or fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, health officials reported that the county’s coronavirus-test positivity rate surpassed 14%.

