Advertisement

Engineer: Avenue next to collapsed Florida condo could fail

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:06 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — An engineer hired to help figure out why a South Florida condominium collapsed last month is warning officials that it still might not be safe enough to reopen the avenue out front.

Structural engineer Allyn Kilsheimer warned officials in a letter on Thursday that Collins Avenue could crumble.

All that remains of the Champlain building are the walls of the underground parking garage around a hollowed-out foundation.

Kilsheimer says that traffic could cause the nearby wall to fail and parts of the street to collapse. Miami-Dade officials say they’ll shore up the walls before fully opening the main thoroughfare for beachfront cities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police
Idaho State Police investigating an injury crash in Twin Falls County
Update: Multi-car accident on I84 near Hazelton
Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash on Highway 30.
Three killed in shooting at rural Idaho motel
Structure fire in Twin Falls
Twin Falls family displaced by structure fire
Slumping vaccination rates have lent the biggest hand in an increase in COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Idaho

Latest News

Japan spent billions to prepare for the Summer Games. Then came the pandemic, forcing them to...
Olympics: View of Tokyo venues from the sky
Ketchum continues to explore options for workforce housing
Ketchum continues to explore options for workforce housing
President Joe Biden says his COVID response team is determining whether new mask...
COVID: White House considers mask recommendations
Protest held outside of St. Luke’s over COVID vaccine mandate
Protest held outside of St. Luke’s over COVID vaccine mandate