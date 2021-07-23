Fish and Game hold meeting on how the drought will impact the trout population

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Fish and Game have just wrapped up a public meeting in Hailey, where they discussed the ongoing drought situation and its impacts on fish.

With the extreme drought situation in much of southern Idaho, the Idaho Fish and Game has been getting a lot of questions about what the impacts on the fish are going to be.

“This year we had limited snowpack, which everybody is aware of, we are experiencing some pretty extreme drought conditions,” said Mike Peterson, the regional fisheries manager.

Although the drought conditions have caused there to be salvage orders for the Mormon and Fish Creek Reservoir and the Magic Reservoir, the trout population up in the Big Wood River is healthy.

“The current conditions that we are observing now are trending in the right direction. Early on we saw some pretty high water temperatures in Silver Creek, we have not observed that here in the Big Wood. The Big Wood system is still fairly cold, our extreme highs are still, actually fairly good,” said Peterson.

Many fishermen are worried the fish and game would put restrictions or closures on fishing in the Big Wood River and Silver Creek due to the high temperatures, they say they don’t anticipate doing that anytime soon.

“Temperature is important to trout, as climate change engulfs us, we are going to see shrinking amounts of trout habitats in certain systems, fish can compensate in some ways by migrating upstream, shifting their distribution’s northward, moving uphill however total population sizes are likely to decrease in a lot of ways,” said Joe Kozfkay, the fish hatcheries manager.

Fish and Game says trout are resilient and smart animals, and they expect the trout population to be okay.

“We have experienced these drought conditions in the past, and we have had stable and resilient populations through those past populations, and we have no reason to believe we are going to see anything different this go around,” said Peterson.

