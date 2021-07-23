Advertisement

Fish and Game hold meeting on how the drought will impact the trout population

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:50 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Fish and Game have just wrapped up a public meeting in Hailey, where they discussed the ongoing drought situation and its impacts on fish.

With the extreme drought situation in much of southern Idaho, the Idaho Fish and Game has been getting a lot of questions about what the impacts on the fish are going to be.

“This year we had limited snowpack, which everybody is aware of, we are experiencing some pretty extreme drought conditions,” said Mike Peterson, the regional fisheries manager.

Although the drought conditions have caused there to be salvage orders for the Mormon and Fish Creek Reservoir and the Magic Reservoir, the trout population up in the Big Wood River is healthy.

“The current conditions that we are observing now are trending in the right direction. Early on we saw some pretty high water temperatures in Silver Creek, we have not observed that here in the Big Wood. The Big Wood system is still fairly cold, our extreme highs are still, actually fairly good,” said Peterson.

Many fishermen are worried the fish and game would put restrictions or closures on fishing in the Big Wood River and Silver Creek due to the high temperatures, they say they don’t anticipate doing that anytime soon.

“Temperature is important to trout, as climate change engulfs us, we are going to see shrinking amounts of trout habitats in certain systems, fish can compensate in some ways by migrating upstream, shifting their distribution’s northward, moving uphill however total population sizes are likely to decrease in a lot of ways,” said Joe Kozfkay, the fish hatcheries manager.

Fish and Game says trout are resilient and smart animals, and they expect the trout population to be okay.

“We have experienced these drought conditions in the past, and we have had stable and resilient populations through those past populations, and we have no reason to believe we are going to see anything different this go around,” said Peterson.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police
Idaho State Police investigating an injury crash in Twin Falls County
Update: Multi-car accident on I84 near Hazelton
Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash on Highway 30.
Three killed in shooting at rural Idaho motel
Structure fire in Twin Falls
Twin Falls family displaced by structure fire
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Twin Falls rescue crews looking for missing swimmer

Latest News

Experts are sharing concerns over the delta variant as it becomes dominant strain in U.S.
Delta variant has become dominant in Oregon
Fish and Game hold meeting on how the drought will impact the trout population
Fish and Game hold meeting on how the drought will impact the trout population
On Monday the city council addressed the issue with input from the public on what some possible...
Ketchum continues to explore options for workforce housing
Protest held outside of St. Luke’s over COVID vaccine mandate
Protest held outside of St. Luke’s over COVID-19 vaccine mandate