Fit and Well Idaho: exercise proven to lessen your chance of a stroke

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:06 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain becomes either blocked or bursts.

For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho, we look at how exercise can help prevent strokes from occurring.

The most common way a stroke occurs is because of blockage in an artery.

One of the most common reasons that an artery can become blocked is because of high cholesterol, diabetes, or a lack of physical exercise.

Recent research shows that by exercising regularly, you can reduce your risk of a stroke by 50%.

“It increases blood flow to the important parts of the body, the heart, the brain, the organs, but the primary mechanism in which physical activity prevents stroke risk is actually by preventing the damage to the blood vessels such as the hardening and the scaring that occurs with high blood pressure high cholesterol all of those things,” said Stephanie Shawver, the stroke program manager at St. Luke’s.

The research also shows that if you are physically active before a stroke, the damage from the stroke is much less and you will heal faster from the stroke because of the health of your blood vessels.

