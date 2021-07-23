Advertisement

Ketchum continues to explore options for workforce housing

By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:56 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Ketchum City Council is continuing to discuss solutions to deal with the lack of workforce housing in the area.

This week the council agreed to move forward with the staff’s recommendation of dedicating more than $600,000 in American Rescue Funds toward housing and transportation needs for FY 2022.

The council also viewed a presentation from the Vail Indeed Housing Program out of Colorado. Cities that take part in the program can offer homeowners a 15 to 20 percent incentive on the value of their home, in exchange for putting a deed restriction on their home that will guarantee the house will only be used for the local workforce in perpetuity.

Mayor Neil Bradshaw said the city doesn’t have the resources for such a program, but the presentation was a valuable tool for them.

“I think the big takeaway with Vail is that they think of housing as infrastructure. It just isn’t community housing,  affordable housing. It is about infrastructure. It is just as important as fire and safety, roads and streets,” Bradshaw said.

Earlier this month the city council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance to allow the short-term use of recreational vehicles for housing on private property.

