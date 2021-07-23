Advertisement

Lincoln County Youth Center prepares to open in late August

They have just announced they will be offering preschool services
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:09 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Lincoln County Youth Center is one month away from opening to the children in Richfield, Dietrich and Shoshone.

The center has just announced it will be offering preschool services.

Karma Fitzgerald with the Lincoln County Youth Center says there aren’t many opportunities for preschool in Lincoln County, so they are glad they will be able to offer this for children ages three to five.

The center will be offering two or four days a week.

Currently, the youth center will not be offering transportation to the preschool, but that may change if enough children participate.

“Our commitment at the Lincoln County Youth Commission, is to build strong foundations, and we want that to start as soon as possible, we are starting this August of course with the age three to five and then we will have a daycare after the first of the year, so we’ll be offering services ages zero-18 when we are done with this project,” said Karma Fitzgerald with the Lincoln County Youth Center.

For more information on the youth center and all of its programs, visit their website, or call 208-421-6280.

