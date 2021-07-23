Protest held outside of St. Luke’s over COVID vaccine mandate

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Some hospital workers in Twin Falls are asking for their voices to be heard and offered the choice on whether or not they want to be vaccinated for COVID. On Thursday afternoon a rally for the cause was held outside of St. Luke’s.

On the corner of Pole Line Road and Parkview, protesters were lined up, holding signs in support of hospital workers who choose not to be vaccinated. St Luke’s employees were told they have to get their first shot by September 1st of this year, and if they choose not to comply they could be terminated. One St. Luke’s nurse at the rally told KMVT that she feels insulted by the whole ordeal.

“Last year we were heroes. This year we are possibly being forced out of a job, and that is not fair,” said St. Luke’s nurse Julie Blein.

Cindy Blakely who has served in the Magic Valley for 12 years as a nurse said she finds the whole situation infuriating.

“I have sacrificed a whole lot of my time, my family’s time, and just to be told here’s your deadline to get this vaccine whether you think it’s right or not,” Blakely said.

She and others told KMVT the reason they are choosing not to be vaccinated is that they feel there is not enough science out there yet to prove whether or not the vaccine will have long-term side effects. The COVID vaccines are not fully approved by the FDA. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson were given emergency use authorization by the agency.

“I want more time. A year or maybe two of information and statistics. Real information, not whatever they decide to put in front of me,” Blakely said.

St. Lukes, St. Alphnous, and Primary Health, the three providers in recent weeks that have mandated that their employees get a COVID vaccine, said that overall they are not worried about losing employees, and they are going to handle it. Dr. David Peterman, CEO of Primary Health said they have had a policy in place for employees to be vaccinated for a decade.

“This is an oh hum. I have zero concern of not having enough employees because we have a policy that has been in existence for ten years,” Dr. Peterman said

Jim Souza MD SVP Chief Physician Executive at St. Luke said, “With more than 300 million doses administered in the United States alone, the COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be extremely safe and effective, driving down positive cases and hospitalizations. In healthcare, our mission is to prevent illness and death. The vaccines are highly effective at preventing death and severe disease, including protecting individuals against the variants that have emerged so far.”

Blein thinks the hospitals’ reaction to the protest and the possibility of employees leaving is sad because she recently took on an extra shift to help her hospital because it was short-staffed.

“If that is how we are looked at that we are not important enough that they need to keep us, then I guess it is their problem, not mine,” Bein said.

At the rally, many people in attendance were not health care workers, and they wanted them to know they support them and their right to choose.

