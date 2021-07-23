Search for missing swimmer continues near Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Search and rescue efforts are ongoing today near Pillar Falls, where an adolescent female was lost underwater Thursday night.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department and volunteers are at Pillar Falls trolling the water for any sign of the missing girl.

A call came into the Sheriff’s Office Thursday night around 7 p.m. to report a child who was struggling to resurface after getting pulled underwater near the falls.

A search team was in the water last night until dark, according to Sergeant Ken Mencl, and the efforts resumed at 6:30 a.m. Friday, with technology like sonar and drones assisting in the search.

Sgt. Mencl says days like these are what the Sheriff’s Office hopes to avoid.

“This is the side that is really tough. This is one of the reasons why we focus so much on education and so much on enforcement,” said Sgt. Mencl. “It’s because when we go through these types of issues with the family, especially when it’s a young child, it takes a toll on everybody involved when it comes to the recovery of that individual.”

Mencl says his team is determined to continue the search until this young woman is found.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to stay away from Pillar Falls while the search is ongoing, saying his team can work much more efficiently without being hindered by onlookers.

