Advertisement

The South Central Public Health District explains the vaccine creation timeline

“It’s a miracle event, scientists were willing to let their ego slide and not take as much credit for it and work together.”
The South Central Public Health District explains how the COVID-19 vaccine was created
The South Central Public Health District explains how the COVID-19 vaccine was created
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With health officials push for more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and some of the state’s biggest healthcare systems mandating the vaccine for employees many still worry that the vaccine was rushed.

Brianna Bodily with the South Central Health District spoke with KMVT to explain why the COVID-19 vaccines we have were created so quickly. They said the technology to create these vaccines was already in place, so the initial vaccines were created weeks after the virus was first identified.

One of the biggest hurdles with approving a new vaccine is not having enough volunteers to test the vaccines to ensure others are protected, which was not the case with COVID-19.

They say thousands of people were eager to test the vaccines because of just how destructive it was. They say normally it can take years to get the volunteer pool they saw with the COVID-19 vaccines.

“It’s a miracle event, scientists were willing to let their ego slide and not take as much credit for it and work together,” said Bodily. “When do we get to see that? Companies coming together to work together, countries coming together to work together. And thousands of people willing to be the trial subjects to make other people are protected. That’s why this vaccine was able to be produced so quickly.”

She said because of this massive effort that followed very strict safety procedures and that is why the CDC put their stamp of approval on it.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police
Idaho State Police investigating an injury crash in Twin Falls County
Update: Multi-car accident on I84 near Hazelton
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Twin Falls rescue crews looking for missing swimmer
Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash on Highway 30.
Three killed in shooting at rural Idaho motel
Structure fire in Twin Falls
Twin Falls family displaced by structure fire

Latest News

Experts are sharing concerns over the delta variant as it becomes dominant strain in U.S.
Delta variant has become dominant in Oregon
delta variant
Increases in COVID-19 cases worrying state health experts
File
South Central Public Health District fights against COVID-19 misinformation
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor.
Idaho lieutenant governor keeps focus on vaccine mandates