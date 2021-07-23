The South Central Public Health District explains the vaccine creation timeline

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With health officials push for more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and some of the state’s biggest healthcare systems mandating the vaccine for employees many still worry that the vaccine was rushed.

Brianna Bodily with the South Central Health District spoke with KMVT to explain why the COVID-19 vaccines we have were created so quickly. They said the technology to create these vaccines was already in place, so the initial vaccines were created weeks after the virus was first identified.

One of the biggest hurdles with approving a new vaccine is not having enough volunteers to test the vaccines to ensure others are protected, which was not the case with COVID-19.

They say thousands of people were eager to test the vaccines because of just how destructive it was. They say normally it can take years to get the volunteer pool they saw with the COVID-19 vaccines.

“It’s a miracle event, scientists were willing to let their ego slide and not take as much credit for it and work together,” said Bodily. “When do we get to see that? Companies coming together to work together, countries coming together to work together. And thousands of people willing to be the trial subjects to make other people are protected. That’s why this vaccine was able to be produced so quickly.”

She said because of this massive effort that followed very strict safety procedures and that is why the CDC put their stamp of approval on it.

