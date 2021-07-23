Advertisement

Sun Valley Resort’s famed ski area getting forest makeover

(KMVT/Jack Schemmel)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — A multiyear project to improve forest health at one of the nation’s top ski destinations has begun in central Idaho.

The 10-year Bald Mountain Stewardship Project is intended in part to reduce the chances of a wildfire at Sun Valley Resort’s Bald Mountain ski area that operates on U.S. Forest Service land.

The Idaho Mountain Express reports that work has started on the Forest Service’s plan to reduce fuel, restore forest health and enhance recreation opportunities.

The ski area is a huge economic driver, but pests and parasites are killing trees in the aging forest long protected from wildfires.

