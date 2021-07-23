Twin Falls rescue crews looking for missing swimmer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls first responders are searching for a missing swimmer.

Responders were called to the area of Centennial Park and Pillar Falls Thursday evening for a possible missing person in the Snake River.

As of late Thursday night, the search has been called off due to darkness. The Twin Falls Fire Department is reporting that the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deparment demobilized their responders and will be planning the next phase of their search.

They’re asking the public to avoid the area for the time being. We’ll have more updates as soon as they become available.

