Twin Falls teams post mixed results at AA State Legion Baseball Tournament

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Cowboys came out victorious following their 12-5 win over Upper Valley in the opening round of the Idaho AA State Legion Baseball Tournament.

Before the Cowboys took the field against Upper Valley, the opening ceremony honored a member of the police community. Twin Falls Police captain Matt Hicks threw out the first pitch on behalf of newly retired detective, John Wilson. Wilson is battling pancreatic cancer and couldn’t be at the game.

Twin Falls Cowboys 12, Upper Valley Bulldogs 5: Twin Falls pounded 13 hits, compared to the Bulldogs’ six. Otho Savage started the game, pitching four innings, striking out two. Magnum Hofstetter pitched three innings in relief, striking out four. Jace Mahlke had three hits and two RBIs.

The Cowboys play Pocatello Friday at 7 p.m.

Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen 10, Twin Falls Blackhawks 0 (5): The Blackhawks couldn’t muster much of an offense against the Lumbermen.

They play Blackfoot Friday at 10 a.m. in a loser-out game.

