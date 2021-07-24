Advertisement

Pilot dies in small plane crash in western Idaho

One person died when a single-engine airplane crashed and started on fire at an airport in...
One person died when a single-engine airplane crashed and started on fire at an airport in western Idaho.(Live 5)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Idaho. (AP) — One person died when a single-engine airplane crashed and started on fire at an airport in western Idaho.

Lewiston Fire Department Chief Travis Myklebust said the department responded at 12:11 p.m. Saturday to a plane crash at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, The Lewiston Tribune reported.

Crews found the airplane on fire. The fire was brought under control within a few minutes. One person was aboard the airplane, and that person did not survive, authorities said.

No additional information about the victim will be released until family members are notified, according to authorities.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were scheduled to arrive at the airport later Saturday to start their investigation.

Myklebust said the airport closed one runway because of the crash but the facility remained open to air traffic on another runway.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police
Idaho State Police investigating an injury crash in Twin Falls County
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Twin Falls rescue crews looking for missing swimmer
Update: Multi-car accident on I84 near Hazelton
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Search for missing swimmer continues near Pillar Falls
Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash on Highway 30.
Three killed in shooting at rural Idaho motel

Latest News

Grizzly bear in the wild
Messy Grand Teton camp draws bear; Idaho woman fined $5.8K
Semi fire
Semi Fire on I-84
AAA Idaho unveils new tool for hotel inspection
The Lincoln County Youth Center has just announced they will be offering preschool services...
Lincoln County Youth Center prepares to open in late August