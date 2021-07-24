Pilot dies in small plane crash in western Idaho

LEWISTON, Idaho. (AP) — One person died when a single-engine airplane crashed and started on fire at an airport in western Idaho.

Lewiston Fire Department Chief Travis Myklebust said the department responded at 12:11 p.m. Saturday to a plane crash at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, The Lewiston Tribune reported.

Crews found the airplane on fire. The fire was brought under control within a few minutes. One person was aboard the airplane, and that person did not survive, authorities said.

No additional information about the victim will be released until family members are notified, according to authorities.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were scheduled to arrive at the airport later Saturday to start their investigation.

Myklebust said the airport closed one runway because of the crash but the facility remained open to air traffic on another runway.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.