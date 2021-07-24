Semi Fire on I-84

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police say they are on the scene of a semi-trailer truck fire on westbound I-84 milepost 184 near Jerome. The right lane of traffic is blocked and police urge those traveling through the area to use caution.

First Segregation Fire District is also responding to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

