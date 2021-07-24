Twin Falls Cowboys advance to winner’s bracket final, Blackhawks get first ever AA state tournament win

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing to Pocatello a year ago in the AA Idaho State American Legion Tournament championship game, Twin Falls gets the best of the Runnin’ Rebels in a winner’s bracket game this year.

Twin Falls Cowboys 9, Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels 4

Tyler Horner had 3 hits and 5 RBI’s, including a bases-clearing triple to make it a 9-4 game.

“I was just trying to get a fastball over the plate, put a good swing on it and I did, delivered in big situations, so it felt good,” Horner said

Wyatt Solosabal pitched four innings of relief, striking out three for the Cowboys.

Twin Falls will play Idaho Falls Saturday at 7 p.m. in the winner’s bracket final of the double-elimination tournament.

Elimination game

Twin Falls Blackhawks 2, Blackfoot Broncos 1

Jagger Ruther hit a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Blackhawks their first lead of the game. Ruther had a plan for the moment.

“So, I’m thinking, ‘a base hit here ends it,’ and I’m looking at the right side over there and they’re playing a shift on me, so I’m thinking ‘be a little bit later on the ball so I hit it right down the line,’ and that’s exactly what I did,” Ruther said.

Kolten Price threw a complete game on 74 pitches, only allowing one run for Twin Falls.

“I was just in the zone, I feel like,” Price said. “I came out thinking I’ve already pitched against these guys once, and I went seven (innings), so I was like I can do this again as long as I got my team to back me up, and they backed me up pretty well.”

The win is the first-ever win at a AA Legion State Tournament for the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks will play Pocatello Saturday at 4 p.m.

Blackfoot is eliminated from the tournament.

