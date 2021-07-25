Idaho Education Association calls for state lawmakers to increase public school funding

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little announced that the Idaho state budget surplus swelled to nearly $900 million, a record surplus in the state.

Much of the surplus was due to sales tax and income tax collections exceeding projections by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Now, with funds available, the Idaho Education Association (IEA) is calling for the state to increase per-pupil spending, which again ranks dead last among all fifty states and D.C.

According to IEA president Layne McInelly, using the budget surplus for education could help bring Idaho’s education system higher than its thirty-eight ranking.

“I hope that lawmakers do what is right,” said McInelly. “I think that it is going to take our community members, our educators, everybody reaching out to our lawmakers and letting them know the importance of helping to make public schools in Idaho the best that they can be by putting the surplus into public education.”

McInelly says smaller class sizes, on-campus mental health professionals and increased salaries could all be possible with an increase in budget.

