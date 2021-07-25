Advertisement

Positive COVID test knocks golfer Bryson DeChambeau out of Olympics

United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive...
United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive from the 9th during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Saturday, July 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:01 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving the United States for the Olympics and will miss the Tokyo Games. He’ll be replaced by Patrick Reed.

DeChambeau, last year’s U.S. Open champion, becomes the highest-profile athlete to test positive for the virus. He said he was “deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA.”

Reed was scheduled to undergo testing Sunday and Monday to clear himself to compete in Tokyo. The the first round at the Kasumigaseki Country Club is set for Thursday.

Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, is now the only two-time Olympian in the sport, which was reintroduced to the program in 2016.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police
Idaho State Police investigating an injury crash in Twin Falls County
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Twin Falls rescue crews looking for missing swimmer
Update: Multi-car accident on I84 near Hazelton
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Search for missing swimmer continues near Pillar Falls
Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash on Highway 30.
Three killed in shooting at rural Idaho motel

Latest News

Actor/comedian Jackie Mason stands beside a bus displaying a sign advertising his TV show,...
Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Wildfires blasting through West draw states to lend support
One person died when a single-engine airplane crashed and started on fire at an airport in...
Pilot dies in small plane crash in western Idaho
Grizzly bear in the wild
Messy Grand Teton camp draws bear; Idaho woman fined $5.8K
In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.
Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches COVID-19