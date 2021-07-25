Southern Idaho represents at National High School Finals Rodeo

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KMVT/KSVT) — The National High School Finals Rodeo wrapped up Saturday night in Lincoln Nebraska, and a couple of competitors made southern Idaho proud.

Joe Zebarth of Kimberly finished 9th overall in the boys cutting competition.

Laynee Gregersen of Malta also made the short go-round in goat tying and finished 20th overall.

Wes Shaw, the Dietrich native and CSI rodeo signee, came into Saturday’s short go-round 19th in steer wrestling and came out of the day with a 15th place finish.

Filer’s Elizabeth Frisbee finished 17th in reined cow horse.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.