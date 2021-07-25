Advertisement

Twin Falls Blackhawks upset Pocatello to stay alive, Cowboys suffer first loss of Legion state tournament

Blackhawks use big sixth inning to beat the Runnin’ Rebels
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Blackhawks fell behind 3-0 to the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels, but clutch, late hitting propelled them to an upset win over the defending state champions. The Blackhawks survive elimination with late-game heroics for the second straight day.

Twin Falls Blackhawks 6, Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels 3

With the bases loaded in a 3-1 game in the top of the sixth, Twin Falls’ Colton Funke hit a bases-clearing double to give the Blackhawks their first lead of the game. The Blackhawks added two more runs in their five-run sixth inning to carry them to a 6-3 upset win.

Colton Funke took a second to think about what his big hit meant after the game.

“It’s bittersweet because this is one of my last times playing baseball, so you know being able to do that for my team and being able to clutch it up in the state tournament, it felt awesome,” Funke said.

Winner’s bracket final

Idaho Falls Bandits 7, Twin Falls Cowboys 3

The Idaho Falls Bandits scored first and didn’t look back against the Twin Falls Cowboys in the winner’s bracket final. The 2019 American Legion World Series champions moved on to the championship game with a 7-3 win.

The Cowboys’ Tyler Horner had three hits for the second straight night.

The Twin Falls Cowboys will play Coeur d’Alene Sunday.

The Twin Falls Blackhawks will play Idaho Falls Sunday.

Game times are to be determined.

