Court ruling halts northern Idaho logging project

Logging
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A U.S. District Court judge has temporarily halted a northern Idaho logging project in grizzly bear habitat following a lawsuit contending the Forest Service violated environmental laws.

The court ruled Friday in favor of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and issued a preliminary injunction on the 2,500-acre Hanna Flats Logging Project in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest.

The Forest Service says it doesn’t have to follow certain environmental laws because the project qualifies for a categorical exclusion.

However, the court ruled that the project does not appear to qualify for an exclusion and halted logging until it rules on the merits of the case.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

