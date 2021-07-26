Advertisement

Group of citizens work to form 4th Historic District

Currently, there are 3 historic districts, the warehouse district, downtown and city park
The friends of the avenues is working to form a 4th historic district.
The friends of the avenues is working to form a 4th historic district.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:27 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group of citizens are working to form a 4th Historic District in the city of Twin Falls.

“The Friends of the Avenues are hoping to create a local historic residential district, that would roughly run from north 5 points Addison, Blue Lakes to 6th Avenue with a small 2 block section behind the library to 4th,” said Kate Lopez, who is one of the citizens working to form the district.

Currently, they are gaining support for the new district before they bring it to the city council and the historic preservation committee, they hope to do so in the fall.

“What happens when you have a historic district is you have design guidelines is that there are design guidelines that are implemented, and the city would implement those guidelines, now in a residential district, all those that are in that district would participate in deciding what those design guidelines are,” said Lopez.

Currently, there are 3 historic districts, the warehouse district, downtown, and city park. This would be the 4th.

Lopez, who lives in one of the oldest homes in Twin Falls says preserving the history of the homes is vital.

“History is important, it’s important to know about your past and the people who went before you, and honor them, and that’s what we are trying to do alongside maintaining consistency of architecture and feel, really of setting,” said Lopez.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Search for missing swimmer continues near Pillar Falls
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Twin Falls rescue crews looking for missing swimmer
Semi fire
Semi Fire on I-84
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
One person died when a single-engine airplane crashed and started on fire at an airport in...
Pilot dies in small plane crash in western Idaho

Latest News

Registration is open for the Twin Falls Old Town Criterium.
Registration is open for the Twin Falls Old Town Criterium
Logging
Court ruling halts northern Idaho logging project
Idaho officials working on hemp plan for federal approval
This year COVID isn’t an issue for the market. Instead, the concern is labor shortages with...
Hagerman Farmers Market remains successful in the face of obstacles