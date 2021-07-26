Group of citizens work to form 4th Historic District

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group of citizens are working to form a 4th Historic District in the city of Twin Falls.

“The Friends of the Avenues are hoping to create a local historic residential district, that would roughly run from north 5 points Addison, Blue Lakes to 6th Avenue with a small 2 block section behind the library to 4th,” said Kate Lopez, who is one of the citizens working to form the district.

Currently, they are gaining support for the new district before they bring it to the city council and the historic preservation committee, they hope to do so in the fall.

“What happens when you have a historic district is you have design guidelines is that there are design guidelines that are implemented, and the city would implement those guidelines, now in a residential district, all those that are in that district would participate in deciding what those design guidelines are,” said Lopez.

Currently, there are 3 historic districts, the warehouse district, downtown, and city park. This would be the 4th.

Lopez, who lives in one of the oldest homes in Twin Falls says preserving the history of the homes is vital.

“History is important, it’s important to know about your past and the people who went before you, and honor them, and that’s what we are trying to do alongside maintaining consistency of architecture and feel, really of setting,” said Lopez.

