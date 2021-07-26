Advertisement

Idaho officials working on hemp plan for federal approval

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:18 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials are working on a hemp plan to submit to federal officials this fall so that farmers can grow hemp next year.

State Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Chanel Tewalt tells the Capital Press that the state intends to submit its plan to the U.S. Department of Agriculture by Sept. 1. Idaho lawmakers earlier this year approved growing and selling hemp products containing 0.3% or less of THC, the cannabis compound that gives marijuana its high.

Farmers could sell hemp seeds and a hemp-derived extract called cannabidiol, or CBD, seen by many as a health aid.

