Advertisement

Major New Orleans hospitals pause non-urgent procedures as COVID cases surge

Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will...
Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Non-urgent medical procedures were put on hold until the surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations decreases in south Louisiana.

WVUE-TV reports Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.

The changes are effective Thursday.

Visitor policies have also been modified.

Patients who are not COVID positive will be limited to one visitor per day.

COVID-positive patients will not be allowed visitors unless they are in end-of-life care, hospice, or have a critical illness. Decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis and at the discretion of hospital staff.

Our Lady of the Lake, one of the state’s largest health providers out of Baton Rouge, reinstated similar policies earlier in the day.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Search for missing swimmer continues near Pillar Falls
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Twin Falls rescue crews looking for missing swimmer
Semi fire
Semi Fire on I-84
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
One person died when a single-engine airplane crashed and started on fire at an airport in...
Pilot dies in small plane crash in western Idaho

Latest News

WEAU-TV reported Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney were discovered Friday morning at the...
Triple slaying victims knew who killed them, Wisconsin sheriff’s office says
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude by year end
The United States' post-9/11 combat mission in Iraq is coming to an end.
America's post-9/11 combat mission in Iraq coming to an end
The friends of the avenues is working to form a 4th historic district.
Group of citizens work to form 4th Historic District
Registration is open for the Twin Falls Old Town Criterium.
Registration is open for the Twin Falls Old Town Criterium