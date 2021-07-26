Pilot dies in small plane crash in western Idaho

LEWISTON, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities say one person died when a single-engine airplane crashed and started on fire at an airport in western Idaho.

The Lewiston Tribune reports Lewiston Fire Department Chief Travis Myklebust says the department responded at 12:11 p.m. Saturday to a plane crash at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. Crews found the airplane on fire.

Myklebust says the fire was brought under control within a few minutes. First responders confirmed one person was aboard the airplane, and did not survive.

Myklebust says no additional information about the victim will be released until family members are notified.

Authorities are investigating. Officials say the airport remains open.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.