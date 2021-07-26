Advertisement

Police: Boise cops fatally shoot person who pointed gun

(TheaDesign | theaphotography - stock.adobe.co)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:20 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities say Boise police officers shot and killed a man in an alley in the city’s West End neighborhood.

The Boise Police Department said in a news release that two officers responded at 1:20 a.m. Saturday to a request for a property check in a backyard where a caller reported someone trespassing for a couple of nights.

Police say the officers walked down an alley and approached someone who was lying on the ground. Police say they asked him to show his hands and he pointed a handgun at them. Police say officers told him to drop the gun and then the person was shot.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities are investigating.

