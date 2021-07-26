Advertisement

Pride 2021 events begin Monday in Twin Falls

The marquee event will be on Saturday at City Park
The event begins on Monday in Twin Falls.
By Candice Hare
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:50 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Diversity and unity are set to be celebrated in Twin Falls, as Pride events kick off on Monday.

The celebration takes place in recognition of LGBTQ+ people, as well as, the ongoing effort for education, representation and equity for people from marginalized communities.

The event traditionally takes place during Pride Month in June — the chosen month in honor of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York, an event that is viewed as a pivotal moment for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.

Southern Idaho Pride said via their Facebook that this year’s timing of events was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization felt moving their celebration to July could allow them to have a better idea of whether an in-person festival was possible this year.

We are excited to announce that Pride 2021 is coming to Twin Falls! Join us July 31st at City Park from 10 am to 4 pm....

Posted by Southern Idaho Pride inc. on Monday, March 8, 2021

