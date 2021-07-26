Pride 2021 events begin Monday in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Diversity and unity are set to be celebrated in Twin Falls, as Pride events kick off on Monday.

The celebration takes place in recognition of LGBTQ+ people, as well as, the ongoing effort for education, representation and equity for people from marginalized communities.

The event traditionally takes place during Pride Month in June — the chosen month in honor of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York, an event that is viewed as a pivotal moment for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.

Southern Idaho Pride said via their Facebook that this year’s timing of events was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization felt moving their celebration to July could allow them to have a better idea of whether an in-person festival was possible this year.

