Recovery effort near Pillar Falls reaches its fourth day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The search for a missing swimmer near Pillar Falls has reached its fourth day, and there has still been no sign of the missing girl, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

Water levels that were pulled back to assist in the search returned to normal Sunday leading to a decrease in search efforts, as the sonar and drones being used become less effective with higher water levels.

According to Sergeant Ken Mencl, who is leading the recovery effort, says the search has been pulled back to spot searches until the water levels are brought back down again.

“Tuesday and Wednesday we expect to see a significant drop in the river and when we see that happening our dive team and our swift water rescue team, they’re on call,” Sgt. Mencl said. “But when we see that reduction in flow, we’ll have everybody back out looking again.”

Mencl and the Sheriff’s Office are still asking the public to stay away from Pillar Falls and the surrounding area, not only to keep the area clear for the search but to prevent even more tragedy.

“The sheer amount of boat traffic there is on the water, whether it be motorized or non-motorized, a lot of times when we are in this recovery process the scene can be quite traumatic and trying for people who aren’t used to seeing something like this,” said Sgt. Mencl.

The rescue effort will enter its fifth day Monday, KMVT will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

