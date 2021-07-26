Registration is open for the Twin Falls Old Town Criterium

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Registration is now open for the Twin Falls Old Town Criterium, which is being held on September 18.

The Twin Falls Old Town Criterium is a bike race through the streets of downtown Twin Falls.

There are different heats throughout the day and people can register based on their skill level.

Clif Bar is happy to be sponsoring the race again and hopes this year’s festivities will be fun for all.

“It’s really exciting to watch, we’ll have an area of the downtown closed off but the businesses will be open, and a lot of them provide food different things during this race, there are also booths, that are set up in the water park area down there,” said Dale Ducommun, the vice president of operations for Clif Bar.

The event is said to be crossing NASCAR with bike racing.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.