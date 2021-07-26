Advertisement

Registration is open for the Twin Falls Old Town Criterium

The Twin Falls Old Town Criterium is a bike race through the streets of downtown Twin Falls
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:26 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Registration is now open for the Twin Falls Old Town Criterium, which is being held on September 18.

The Twin Falls Old Town Criterium is a bike race through the streets of downtown Twin Falls.

There are different heats throughout the day and people can register based on their skill level.

Clif Bar is happy to be sponsoring the race again and hopes this year’s festivities will be fun for all.

“It’s really exciting to watch, we’ll have an area of the downtown closed off but the businesses will be open, and a lot of them provide food different things during this race, there are also booths, that are set up in the water park area down there,” said Dale Ducommun, the vice president of operations for Clif Bar.

The event is said to be crossing NASCAR with bike racing.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Search for missing swimmer continues near Pillar Falls
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Twin Falls rescue crews looking for missing swimmer
Semi fire
Semi Fire on I-84
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
One person died when a single-engine airplane crashed and started on fire at an airport in...
Pilot dies in small plane crash in western Idaho

Latest News

The friends of the avenues is working to form a 4th historic district.
Group of citizens work to form 4th Historic District
Logging
Court ruling halts northern Idaho logging project
Idaho officials working on hemp plan for federal approval
This year COVID isn’t an issue for the market. Instead, the concern is labor shortages with...
Hagerman Farmers Market remains successful in the face of obstacles