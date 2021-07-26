Twin Falls Cowboys advance to state championship game, Blackhawks eliminated by Idaho Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Cowboys used a complete game on the mound from Otho Savage and a six-run fourth inning to beat Coeur d’Alene Sunday.

Twin Falls Cowboys 9, Coeur d’Alene 1

Twin Falls lead the entire way in Sunday afternoon’s elimination game, advancing to the final day of the AA American Legion baseball state tournament.

The bats were working for the Cowboys, and pitcher Otho Savage didn’t let the outing go to waste.

“I felt my curveball was working, even though I didn’t throw it a whole lot,” Savage said. “I just felt like I was getting them with the off-speed, the fastball I was just throwing right down the middle, but it was working.”

Idaho Falls Bandits 2, Twin Falls Blackhawks 0

The Idaho Falls Bandits blanked the Twin Falls Blackhawks in the evening game on Sunday to cruise into the championship game Monday

Chipper Garett-Lagrone threw 5 and 2/3 innings giving up just two runs, but it wasn’t enough for the Blackhawks. The squad who made it to the penultimate day of the tournament in their first try at AA, is eliminated.

Since Idaho Falls beat the Blackhawks, the championship game is set.

The Twin Falls Cowboys will meet the Bandits Monday at 4 p.m. The Cowboys will need to beat Idaho Falls twice after coming out of the loser’s bracket.

