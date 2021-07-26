Advertisement

Warming rivers in US West killing fish, imperiling industry

In this photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, juvenile Chinook...
In this photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, juvenile Chinook salmon swim in a raceway at Iron Fish Gate Hatchery, Siskiyou County, Calif., before their relocation on July 7, 2021. Baby salmon are dying in the thousands in one river and an entire run of endangered salmon could be wiped out in another due to the blistering heat waves and extended drought in the U.S. West. Recently California fish and wildlife officials decided not to release more than 1 million hatchery-raised baby chinook salmon into the wild, and instead drove them to several hatcheries that could host them until Klamath River conditions improve. (Travis VanZant/CDFW via AP)​(Travis VanZant | AP)
By DAISY NGUYEN
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:36 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Baby salmon are dying by the thousands in one California river and an entire run of endangered salmon could be wiped out in another.

Fishermen who make their living off adult salmon, once they enter the Pacific Ocean, are sounding the alarm as blistering heat waves and extended drought in the U.S.

West raise water temperatures and imperil fish from Idaho to California.

A crash in one year’s class of young salmon can have lasting effects on the total population and shorten or stop the fishing season. That could be devastating to the commercial salmon fishing industry, which in California alone is worth $1.4 billion.

Fishermen say the high cost of salmon is already pricing some customers out.

