Affordable healthcare coming to Blaine county

All services will be heavily discounted
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:50 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Those who fall below the federal poverty line in Blaine county will soon gain access to affordable healthcare.

Family services and St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation are teaming up to expand care for uninsured residents. According to the foundation, over 700 Blaine County patients traveled to Family Health Services Clinics in Jerome and Fairfield.

The services that will be provided include medical, dental and behavioral treatment. All services will be heavily discounted — at least 200% — depending on a patient’s federal poverty level.

“We’re thrilled to be able to support family health services coming to Blaine county,” said Megan Tanous, Chief Development Officer at St. Luke’s Wood River Association. “It would be a wonderful fit with our mission which is to improve health and well-being to those in our community.”

A $1 million grant from the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation made this possible. A 4,136 square foot building has been secured for the project.

