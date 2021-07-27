CDC issues new guidance on masks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday afternoon, the CDC issued a statement recommending people living in high-risk areas, even those fully vaccinated to begin wearing masks again.

In these high-risk, high spread areas, the CDC is recommending people put on masks not just indoors, but in all public areas. Here in Southern Idaho however, the high spread is currently not occurring according to the South Central Public Health District.

“Right now none of our counties are in one of those ‘high risk’ or ‘substantial risk’ zones,” said Brianna Bodily, a spokesperson for the South Central Public Health District. “We do release a risk assessment every other Thursday for all of our counties that helps people understand where their county is at.”

While as of Tuesday, July 27. no counties controlled by the district are currently experiencing high levels of spread, Bodily said this could change as early as Thursday.

“A new assessment will be out Thursday, so things can definitely change.”

Click here to view the assessment.

Gov. Little’s office said they will not be issuing new guidance at this time, but they will continue to monitor hospitalizations for potential future guidance.

While the governor hasn’t issued any new mandates, the city of Boise has now mandated masks in all of its city buildings.

